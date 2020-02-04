Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $714,000 Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

