Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $808,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,796 shares of company stock worth $23,922,075. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

