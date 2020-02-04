Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $788,000 in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Virtusa by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virtusa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTU. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $452,469.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,121.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

