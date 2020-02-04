Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $813,000 in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stericycle by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stericycle by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Stericycle stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $66.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.