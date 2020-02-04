Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 90,534 Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Realogy by 140.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 337.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of RLGY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

