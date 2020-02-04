Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 263 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Paycom Software by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

NYSE PAYC opened at $323.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $325.76.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

