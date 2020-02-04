Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 690 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 95,340 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,649,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 283.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.02. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

