Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 728 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $84,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.27.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

