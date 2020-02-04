Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $725,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HALO stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

