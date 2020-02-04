Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.