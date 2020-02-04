Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 46,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $7,289,717.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,991,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of CSL opened at $158.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $164.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.43.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

