Electromed (ELMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Electromed to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Electromed stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

ELMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

