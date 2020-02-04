Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,583,501 shares of company stock worth $197,239,290. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

