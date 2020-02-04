Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.20.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

