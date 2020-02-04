Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 202.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

