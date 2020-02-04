ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ESSA opened at $17.24 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

