FCG Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FCG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $151.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

