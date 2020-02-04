FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

