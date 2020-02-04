Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after acquiring an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

