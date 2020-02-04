Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

