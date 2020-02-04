FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW opened at $54.50 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,052 shares of company stock worth $359,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.