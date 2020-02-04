Fundamentun LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fundamentun LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,349,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after buying an additional 820,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.