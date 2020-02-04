General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

GIS stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

