Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

