Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.