Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

