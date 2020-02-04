Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Graco by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

