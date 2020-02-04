Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

