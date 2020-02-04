Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 206,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

