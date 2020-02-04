Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 30,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $48.75 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

