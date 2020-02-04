Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 223 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $128.25 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 156.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.05). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

