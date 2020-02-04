Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,440 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 516,897 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 231,630 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,314,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

