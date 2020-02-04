Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.