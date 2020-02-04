Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HBPCF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Helix Biopharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

