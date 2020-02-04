Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $34.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

