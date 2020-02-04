Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

TSE HSE opened at C$8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.48 and a twelve month high of C$16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.62.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

