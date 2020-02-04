Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $293.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Illumina by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

