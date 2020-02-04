Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.80%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

