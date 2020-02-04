Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

NTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth about $302,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

