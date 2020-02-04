Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 21,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,004.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,866.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,811.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,309.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

