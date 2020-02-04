Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $225.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

