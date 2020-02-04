Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,354.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.