IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IRCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.98. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. Analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

