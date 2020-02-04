iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.