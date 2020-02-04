iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $325.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.24 and a 200-day moving average of $308.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.