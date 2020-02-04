iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $325.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.