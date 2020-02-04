iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $325.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.24 and a 200 day moving average of $308.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

