iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

