iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.