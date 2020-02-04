iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.